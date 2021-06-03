MIR COIN (MIR) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. MIR COIN has a market cap of $7.54 million and $44,753.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00070379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00336462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00228430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.01182081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.43 or 1.00075888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034072 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

