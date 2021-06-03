Mirror Protocol Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00012605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $338.86 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,975,553 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

