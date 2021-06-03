Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.63 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $89,716.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for $219.83 or 0.00582324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 134,787 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

