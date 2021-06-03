Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $497.37 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $255,847.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $497.37 or 0.01289084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 57,666 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

