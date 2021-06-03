Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVO stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

