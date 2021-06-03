Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $26,456.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

