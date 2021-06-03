MixMarvel Tops 1-Day Volume of $512,575.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $512,575.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.