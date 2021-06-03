Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 375,539 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
