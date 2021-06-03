Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 375,539 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

