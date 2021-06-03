Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

