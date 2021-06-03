Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.