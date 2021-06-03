Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.43. 69,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,554. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

