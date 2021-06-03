Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $28,227.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.87 or 0.00780256 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

