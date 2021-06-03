MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020614 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00202440 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,777,058 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

