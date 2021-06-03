MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.43)-$(0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.01 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.38)-$(1.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.31.

MongoDB stock traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.15. 1,207,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

