MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.38)-$(1.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $771-$784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.23 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.40) EPS.

MDB traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,071. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.49.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.31.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.