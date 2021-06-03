Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

