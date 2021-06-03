MoonSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,726.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. MoonSwap has a market cap of $13.69 million and $43,726.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00490423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,417,608 coins and its circulating supply is 21,397,107 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

