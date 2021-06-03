MoonTools Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.39 or 0.00100570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,575.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars.

