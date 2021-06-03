More Coin Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $153,835.82 and approximately $3,461.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

