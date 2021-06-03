Morgan Stanley Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $321.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $255.41 on Thursday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.