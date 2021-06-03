Morgan Stanley Raises Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

