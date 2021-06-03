Morgan Stanley Upgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) to “Equal Weight”

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.