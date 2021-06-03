Morgan Stanley Upgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) to “Equal Weight”

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
About boohoo group
