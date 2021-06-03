Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.97 and traded as high as C$150.17. Morguard shares last traded at C$149.44, with a volume of 5,430 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is presently -5.72%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

