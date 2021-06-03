MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $963,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

