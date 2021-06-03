Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64.

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

