Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.05. Movano shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 13,188 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

