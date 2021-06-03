Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MRPLY opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.94.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.