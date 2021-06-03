mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $4,051.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,826.36 or 0.99922871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00087398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

