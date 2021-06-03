MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$0.54 on Thursday, hitting C$61.83. 21,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,010. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$22.78 and a 1-year high of C$62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

