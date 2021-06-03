MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 13,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

NYSE:COO opened at $384.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

