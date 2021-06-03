MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 114,000 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,018,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $235.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

