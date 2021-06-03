MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 266.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,868 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.