MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 408.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Corteva by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

