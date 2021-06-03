MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,184,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

