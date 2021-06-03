MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

