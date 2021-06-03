MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $367.21 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

