MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $19.98 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

