MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 599,477 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,477 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.