Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.36. 128,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 179,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRAAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.