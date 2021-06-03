musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $189.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 14140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

musicMagpie Company Profile (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

