Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $21,802.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,783,399,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

