MyWish (WISH) One Day Volume Hits $439.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. MyWish has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $439.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

