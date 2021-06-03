N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 65.85 ($0.86). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 64.65 ($0.84), with a volume of 692,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of £297.70 million and a P/E ratio of 24.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.35.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,375,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

