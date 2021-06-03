Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.88. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,399,812 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

