Namecoin Price Tops $1.90 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Namecoin has a market cap of $27.93 million and $23,896.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,596.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $709.50 or 0.01838248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00483888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001483 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

