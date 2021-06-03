Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.62

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 173666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$41.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

