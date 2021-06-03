Nandakumar Cheruvatath Sells 6,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.49. 29,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

