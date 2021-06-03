Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 39,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,348,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.
NNOX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
