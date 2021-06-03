Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 39,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,348,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

NNOX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

