Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.59. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $605.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

