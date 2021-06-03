NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.44

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and traded as low as $67.16. NASB Financial shares last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $497.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

